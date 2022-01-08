Helen Joan (Jones) Brennan

Formerly South Sioux City

Helen Joan Brennan "Joan" née Jones, died peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. She was 91 years old.

Joan will be buried in Lakeland Cemetery. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Joan was born Aug. 25, 1930, in Norfolk, Neb., to Millard and Maurine Jones. She grew up in South Sioux City and attended Briar Cliff College where she majored in music. In 1950 she married Lawrence Brennan with whom she had six children.

Joan was an accomplished pianist, and loved playing the works of Chopin, Bach, Beethoven and Mozart. After retiring in the 1980s she enrolled in The University of Tampa where she continued her music studies. Joan, also an accomplished organist, was a devoted member of the Catholic Church and provided organ music for hundreds of Catholic worship services. She is fondly remembered as a lover of art, music, literature, and old movies.

Joan is survived by her children Terence Brennan of River Forest, Ill., Barbara Brennan and Lori Kaiping of Phoenix, Ariz., and Dawn Brennan of Chicago, Ill.; and grandchildren, Marcella Brennan of Los Angeles, Calif., Peri Siddens of Chicago, and Gabriel Kaiping of Phoenix.

She is preceded in death by her children John Brennan and Mark Brennan; and brother, Richard Jones.