Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Helen Joan Brennan
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022

Helen Joan (Jones) Brennan

Formerly South Sioux City

Helen Joan Brennan "Joan" née Jones, died peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. She was 91 years old.

Joan will be buried in Lakeland Cemetery. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Joan was born Aug. 25, 1930, in Norfolk, Neb., to Millard and Maurine Jones. She grew up in South Sioux City and attended Briar Cliff College where she majored in music. In 1950 she married Lawrence Brennan with whom she had six children.

Joan was an accomplished pianist, and loved playing the works of Chopin, Bach, Beethoven and Mozart. After retiring in the 1980s she enrolled in The University of Tampa where she continued her music studies. Joan, also an accomplished organist, was a devoted member of the Catholic Church and provided organ music for hundreds of Catholic worship services. She is fondly remembered as a lover of art, music, literature, and old movies.

Joan is survived by her children Terence Brennan of River Forest, Ill., Barbara Brennan and Lori Kaiping of Phoenix, Ariz., and Dawn Brennan of Chicago, Ill.; and grandchildren, Marcella Brennan of Los Angeles, Calif., Peri Siddens of Chicago, and Gabriel Kaiping of Phoenix.

She is preceded in death by her children John Brennan and Mark Brennan; and brother, Richard Jones.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Jan. 8, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.