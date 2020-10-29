Menu
Helen C. Holtgrew

Winside, Neb.

Helen C. Holtgrew, 90, of Winside, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at United Methodist Church in Winside. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne, Neb.

Helen is survived by her children, William W. (Sue) Holtgrew of Merrill, Iowa, Robert (Catherine) Holtgrew of Winside, Donald (Sandra) Holtgrew of Atkinson, Neb., Vickie (Joe) McNamara of Sioux City, Linda (Willy) Kreikemeier of West Point, Neb., and Ronald (Kim) Holtgrew of Stuart, Neb.; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Bonnie Wylie of Winside; brother-in-law, Loren Beckler of Las Vegas, Nev.; sisters, Wilma (Larry) Miles of Checotah, Okla., and Ruth (Ron) Ruba of Remsen, Iowa; brother, Bill (Claudia) Wylie of Plattsmouth, Neb.; brother-in-law, Warren (Virginia) Holtgrew of Galax, Va.; and nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William "Bill" in 1998; an infant daughter; brother, Bruce Wylie; sister, Mary Alice Beckler; and sister-in-law, Lois Holtgrew.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Hasemann Funeral Home
