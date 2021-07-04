Helen Dirks

Akron, Iowa

Helen Dirks, 89, of Akron, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the Akron Care Center in Akron.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Akron. A private burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery at Akron. Visitation with the family will begin 5 p.m. Monday, with a prayer service, followed by a rosary at 7 p.m., at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Helen Marie Donnelly was born on May 12, 1932, to George and Aldea (Benjamin) Donnelly in Elk Point, S.D. Helen was raised on a farm near Elk Point and attended a local country school. She attended and graduated from Elk Point High School in 1950. She then attended the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.

On Feb. 24, 1951, she was united in marriage to Richard Dirks. Richard and Helen were stationed across the U.S. while Richard was in the Navy and when he was stationed in Korea, Helen moved back to the Akron area and stayed with family.

After Richard was honorably discharged, they made their home in Akron. Helen primarily stayed home raising their four children: Carla, Mary, Rick, and David. Helen loved playing bridge and bowling. She and Richard also loved going dancing and went to many dances over the years. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters, and the American Legion Auxiliary.

She loved to travel, and they did so often! She enjoyed going to California to see friends or across the world with friends. Helen's favorite time was spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Their family made a yearly trip to Minneapolis after Thanksgiving that she always looked forward to.

Helen is survived by her husband of over 70 years, Richard; children, Carla Granstrom of Dakota Dunes, S.D., Mary (Mike) Caskey of Akron, Rick (Robin) Dirks of Akron, and David (Ellen) Dirks of Sioux City; grandchildren, Cary Granstrom (Joe LaFave), Jonathan (Cecilia) Granstrom, Matthew (Becky) Granstrom, Jessica (Justin) Koedam, Ashley (Adam) Hoskins, Kristin (Cain) Radway, Jordan (Braxton) Bursell, Daniel (Erin) Dirks, Joey Manning, Emily (Eric) Lande, and Katie Manning; 20 great grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Bucholtz and Dory Tschantz; sisters-in-law, Diane Donnelly and Carol Donnelly; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Helen is preceded in death by her parents; parents in-law, Ed and Maude Dirks; granddaughter, Megan Dirks; siblings, Lawrence (Eileen) Donnelly, Jack (Retha) Donnelly, Darlene (John) Maloney, Joe Donnelly, and George Donnelly; and sister-in-law, Betty (Bill) DeRoos.