Helen M. Leinbaugh
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020

Helen M. Leinbaugh

Moville, Iowa

Helen M. Leinbaugh, 91, of Moville, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the AbiliT Senior Living of Lawton.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held in the Kingsley Cemetery at Kingsley, Iowa, with Pastor Jill Clem officiating. There will be no visitation. Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.

Helen M. Leinbaugh was born April 3, 1929, at Soldier, Iowa, the daughter of Guy and Gunda (Swenson) Harris. She was baptized and confirmed in the Soldier Lutheran Church. She graduated from Soldier High School in 1946, then from Commercial Extension Business School in Omaha in 1947. She moved to Sioux City and worked one year in the office at Wincharger.

She was married to Harry W. Leinbaugh Jr. in July 1948, in Sioux City. To this union, one son was born, Richard Harry. In 1952, they moved to Norwalk, Calif., then later to Omaha, where she worked in the office at Cudahy Packing Co. In 1956, they moved to Moville. She retired from I.P.S. (now Mid-American) in May 1991 after serving 30 years in the Moville office.

Helen was a member of Moville United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women where she became secretary in January 2004. She belonged to the Moville Garden Club, Moville Legion Auxiliary and the former Berry Patch Tap Dancers. Helen was a dedicated volunteer at the Senior Center where she served as Secretary of the Board beginning in March of 2004, was in charge of Bingo, Wii Bowling, and other activities. Family was very important to Helen.

Survivors include son, Richard and wife, Pamela of Clive, Iowa; two grandchildren, Aaron and wife, Rachelle of Breckenridge, Colo., and Kaysie and husband, Chad Ludewig of Norwalk, Ohio; two great-grandchildren, McKenna Ludewig of Norwalk, and Paxton Leinbaugh of Breckenridge. She is also survived by her brother, Calvin Harris of Logan, Iowa; nephew, Loren Andrews of Moville; and niece, Jackie and husband, Denny Frerichs of Urbandale, Iowa; and many extended relatives.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Harry on March 21, 1998; two sisters, Edith Harris and Shirley Golden; brother, Glenn Harris; an infant brother; and brother-in-law, Bill Golden.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Nov. 7, 2020.
