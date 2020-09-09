Helen M. Rogosch

Brandon, S.D., formerly Sioux City

Helen Marie Rogosch, 95, of Brandon, formerly of Sioux City, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

Because of concerns with Covid-19, no public service will be held. There will be a private burial of her cremains in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City, in the near future. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Mrs. Rogosch was born on Dec. 9, 1924, in Homer, Neb., the daughter of Karen and Alfred Jorgensen. She graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1942.

She married Karl Rogosch on June 22, 1944, and enjoyed her life as a homemaker. They lived most of their life in Sioux City until moving to Sioux Falls, S.D. in 2006 to be closer to their family.

Survivors include her daughter, Barb Wigg (Kent) of Sioux Falls; her daughter-in-law, Karen Rogosch of Winfield, Kan.; five grandchildren, Gavin Wigg (Katie), Kyle Wigg, and Dana Wigg, all of Sioux Falls, Kevin Rogosch (Jennifer) of Manhattan, Kan., and Jeff Rogosch (Jane) of Columbia, Mo.; nine great-grandchildren, Pearl, Miles and Macey Wigg, Ellie, Aiden, Collin and Jesse Wigg, and Erek and Logan Rogosch; and one brother, Harlan Jorgensen of Mesa, Ariz.

Mrs. Rogosch was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Dennis Rogosch; two sisters; and one brother.

Her family offers very special thanks to the staff of Bethany Home in Brandon, and AseraCare Hospice of Sioux Falls for their excellent care of Helen these past few years.

Condolences may be sent to the family care of Bethany Home at 3012 E. Aspen Blvd., Brandon, S.D. 57005.