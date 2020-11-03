Henry Feekes

Rock Valley, Iowa

Henry Feekes, 100, of Rock Valley, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Home in Osage, Iowa, where he had resided since Sept. 18, 2020.

Private family services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley, with the Rev. Harlan De Jong officiating. Burial will be in Valley View Cemetery. Public viewing, with no family present, will be 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com. The service will be livestreamed on Henry's obituary page on the funeral home website.

Henry Feekes was born on Feb. 8, 1920, on the farm two miles north of Carmel, Iowa, the son of John and Henrietta (Van de Vooren) Feekes. He attended Plato 4 Country School.

Henry married Cynthia De Zeeuw on Feb. 21, 1941 on the De Zeeuw family farm near Rock Valley. Together they farmed southwest of Rock Valley for 42 years, until moving into town on Dec. 12, 1982. Cynthia died on Sept. 12, 2012. Henry remained living on his own until moving to Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.

Henry was a member of Carmel Reformed Church and after marriage became a member of First Reformed Church in Rock Valley, where he served on the consistory as an elder. He was artistic, having taken first place in a county competition during the Great Depression, and still coloring pictures while living at Faith Lutheran Home. Henry loved fishing and woodworking, and keeping his lawn mowed and neat. He will always be remembered for saying, "I love you more."

He is survived by their four children, Glenda (Harold) Jacobsma of Luverne, Minn., Ron (Heidi) Feekes of Osage, Dennis (Carol) Feekes of Rock Valley, and Bev (Bryan) Gerritson of Orange City, Iowa; 15 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Cynthia; brother, Ted Feekes; two sisters, Katherine Vander Vliet and Marian Schoep; a grandson, Bradley Dale Jacobsma; and a great-granddaughter, Mila Ann Kadavy.

In lieu of flowers, Henry's family hopes that you will make memorial donations in his honor to the Rock Valley Food Pantry, to assist those in need.