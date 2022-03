Herbert M. Bathke

Ponca, Neb.

82, died Monday, March 1, 2021. Services: March 6 at 10:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsburg, Neb. Masks required. Burial: Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Martinsburg, with military honors. Visitation: one hour prior to service time, at the church. Arrangements with Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa.