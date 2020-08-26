Herman E. Lieber

Jackson, Neb.

Herman E. Lieber, 88, of Jackson, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, while surrounded by his family,at Sunrise Retirement Home in Sioux City.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City, with Vicar David Hawkins officiating. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery, rural Ponca, Neb. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Herman was born on Oct. 21, 1931, in Ponca, to Ernest and Hildred (Burcham) Lieber. He graduated from Waterbury (Neb.) High School in 1950 and began farming and working for Beerman Dehy.

On Nov. 23, 1952, Herman was united in marriage to Eleanor Rasmussen in Hubbard, Neb. Together they worked on the farm and were blessed with four children. Eleanor preceded him in death in 2018.

Herman enjoyed fishing and playing cards. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hubbard, where he served on the church council. He also served on the Rural Water NRD Board for many years.

Survivors include his two sons, Harlan (Robyn) Lieber and Dean (Kelly) Lieber; two daughters, Karen Engeldinger and Thersa (Matt) Brockhaus; grandsons, Nathan, Jacob and Steven; granddaughters, Lisa, Heather, Andrea, Angie, Amy, and Amber; 16 great-grandchildren; brothers, Delbert (Sharie) Lieber, and Darrel (Sue) Lieber; and sister, LaVeta Bradley.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eleanor; a grandson, Kevin Engeldinger; and a sister, Joy Birkley.

Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church in Hubbard.