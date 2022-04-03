Hester Hatfield Thoms

Sioux City

Hester Hatfield Thoms, 84, of Sioux City passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, of natural causes.

Service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Blvd. Visitation with the family will occur beforehand from 2 to 4 p.m.

Hester Eva Lubben was born on Dec. 7, 1937 in Le Mars, Iowa, as the youngest child of eight to John Henry and Eva (Wendt) Lubben. She attended school in Le Mars where she graduated from Le Mars Central High School in 1956 and continued her education as a beautician at Stewart's Beauty School in Sioux City.

Hester Eva Lubben was united in marriage to Donald James Hatfield, Jr. on Nov. 14, 1964, in Le Mars. Together they adopted two children, Jonathon and Julie. Hester and Don were avid bowlers, often going to leagues multiple times a week. After Don passed of cancer in 1997, Hester operated Hatfield Hardware on 5th St. until its closing in 2004 after serving Siouxland for 55 years.

Hester was a longtime churchgoer where she enjoyed singing, sermons and spreading the word of God. She often volunteered for luncheons and Bible school. Her illness did not stop her from worshiping God through televised programs at home.

On October 22, 2005, Hester was united in marriage to Jerry Thoms of Le Mars. Hester and Jerry went on a multitude of adventures, often spending winters enjoying the warm weather of Phoenix, Ariz., until his passing in 2019.

Hester spent her last months of life in Minneapolis with her daughter Julie and son-in-law Don, who oversaw all her aspects of care.

She is survived by her son Jonathon Hatfield of Sioux City; daughter Julie (Donald) Donaldson of Minneapolis, Minn.; five grandchildren Stephanie Mollet, Shay Ramsay, and Cody Hatfield, Ethan Donaldson, and Kelsey Donaldson; and two great-grandchildren Emelia and Oliver Mollet. Her family will best remember her by the kindness, devotion, and light she brought to those in her life.

Hester was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Hatfield Jr.; husband, Jerry Thoms; and siblings Rosina (Herman) Ritter, Harm (Norma) Lubben, Martha Jo Lubben, Arthur Lubben, Stanley "Rev" Lubben, Audrey (Arnis) Jakobson, and Beatrice Sitzman. Hester was the last of the eight Lubben siblings to pass away.

Memorials may be directed to The Warming Shelter.