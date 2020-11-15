Hildegarde Gretchen Hammond

Belvidere, N.J., formerly Sioux City

Hildegarde Gretchen Hammond, 98, Belvidere, formerly Sioux City, passed away peacefully at her home in The Chelsea at Brookfield in Belvidere, N.J., on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

Services will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Visitation with the family present will be 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Hildegarde will return to Le Mars, Iowa, where she will rest in peace with her husband and family in Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery.

Hildegarde was born March 2, 1922, in Zetel, Germany, to George and Gesina (Braams) Bunjes. She came to the United States in 1930 when she was eight years old with her family of seven. After processing through Ellis Island, they moved to Le Mars, to be near family. She grew up in Le Mars and graduated from Central High School there. She graduated from the Business Institute of Milwaukee and worked as a secretary in Wisconsin.

"Hilde" returned to Iowa and married Arnold Hammond on June 19, 1947, in Le Mars. After 20 years in Alta, Iowa, they moved to Sioux City, where they resided until Arnold passed away in 2008. Hildegarde moved to New Jersey in 2019 to finish her stay on earth near her daughter and family.

She loved nature and enjoyed walking, swimming and golf. She will be remembered for her soft-spoken, friendly and genuine personality.

Hildegarde's survivors include her son, Curtis of Las Vegas, Nev.; her daughter, Vanessa Gibbs and husband, Gilbert and their family, son, Gilbert of Austin, Texas, and daughter, Christine Castelluzzo and husband, Philip and their children, Mikayla, Nova and Phoenix of Sparta.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two brothers and wives; two sisters and husbands; and too many friends and family to list.

Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's New Jersey to fight dementia, 425 Eagle Rock Ave., Ste. 203, Roseland, NJ 07068.