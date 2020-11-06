Menu
Howard D. Smith

Sioux City

Howard Dale Smith, 70, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, Nov. 3, 2020, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

Howard is survived by his four children, Heather, Tiffany, Niki, and Eric and spouses; his eight grandchildren; his brother, Paul; and many other extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Thelma; and three brothers, Mark, John and Gary.

In lieu of cards or gifts, please consider donating to the Catholic Diocese of Sioux City or the Siouxland Humane Society.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Nov. 6, 2020.
