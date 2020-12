Howard J. Strayer

Sanborn, Iowa

80, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Services: Dec. 4 at 2 p.m., Sanborn Funeral Home, Sanborn. Burial: after the service, East Lawn Cemetery, Sheldon, Iowa. Visitation: Dec. 4 from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, with only 15 people allowed inside at a time. Masks required.