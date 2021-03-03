Ida B. Williams

Sioux City, formerly Orange, Texas

Ida B. Williams, 104, of Sioux City, formerly of Orange, died on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Westwood Specialty Care in Sioux City holding her son's hand.

A memorial for Ida will be held this summer when the sun and warmth will be present to bless her. Arrangements are being handled by Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Ida was born on a rice farm on Sept. 14, 1916, to a French/English speaking family in Rayne, La. She received a BA degree in English with honors from the University of Southwest Louisiana and at the age of 50 returned to school to receive a Master's degree from the University of North Texas. She was on the staff of Little Cypress Elementary and Jr. High Schools for many years.

She met her future husband, Bob, when she visited his home town of Dubach, La., to see a college friend. She and Bob were married in Crowley, La., in October of 1941 and subsequently moved to San Diego, Calif., where Ida taught school and Bob went overseas to fight in World WarII. At the end of the war, the couple moved to Kansas City, Mo., Lafayette, La., and Orange, where they settled for 46 years.

Ida was a staunch Democrat, Feminist, and politically and socially ahead of her time in many ways. She had a quiet but deep faith in God and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Orange, teaching Sunday school for many years. While in Sioux City she attended Wesley United Methodist Church, was a member of the Lioness Club and Goodwill Auxiliary.

She had a soft, but keen sense of humor and would laugh at herself as well as situations that she thought silly. She was slow to judge and ready to accept those with differing opinions and views than she had. She was never verbose and always kind. She was a voracious reader, read every word in the paper, kept up with the nightly news and was intellectually stimulating up to the point of her death.

In 1991 she and Bob moved to Sioux City to be closer to their son, Dean, and his family. She often remarked that she had to move north and become a 'Yankee' because Dean and his family were embedded in Iowa snow and ice. She grew to love Iowa Hawkeye football and rooted for them unless they were playing a Texas or Louisiana school. Her grandchildren were delighted she became an Iowan and spent many hours talking, visiting and spending the night with their Mema. Mema was especially delighted with the joyful nature and antics of her great-granddaughter, Quinn Walker.

She is survived by her son and his wife, Maria of Sergeant Bluff; grandchildren, Courtney of New York City, Sam of Denver, Colo., and Stephanie of Sergeant Bluff; and one great-grandchild, Quinn, of Sergeant Bluff.

Ida was preceded in death by her husband of 64 plus years, Bob (2005); her parents; siblings; and many friends and relatives.

Ida had a very long and wonderful life. She would love it if you would smile at a stranger, count your blessings and not your sorrows, and appreciate life and all its treasures as it comes your way.