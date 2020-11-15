Ina Gatts

Le Mars, Iowa

It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Ina Gatts, 84, of Le Mars, on Nov. 10, 2020.

A celebration of her life will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Face masks and social distancing are required.

Ina was born Nov. 30, 1935, to John and Doris Johnson. She was elected as Plymouth County recorder in 1983.

She leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her children, Jason Gatts, LuAnn Gatts and John (Becky) Gatts; her grandchildren, Jordan Gatts, Logan Gatts, Jessica and Sean Streeter; great-granddaughter, Cora Ann Streeter; her siblings, Mary (Robert) Lykke, Lorna (James) Easton, and Harley (Helene) Johnson; and special friends that became family, Diane Deiterman, Karen and Roger Pfleeger, and the Jason Larsen family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the family at 527 Evelyn Drive, Le Mars, IA, 51031 which will be used for scholarships to Camp Sunnyside.