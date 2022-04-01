Inez M. McCaslen

Sioux City

Inez M. McCaslen, 95, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022.

Service will be at 12 p.m. on Saturday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, with a visitation held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Inez Marian Allen, the daughter of John and Mary Ellen (Talcott) Allen, was born on May 16, 1926, in Arion, Iowa. She graduated from Audubon High School in 1943.

On May 10, 1946, Inez married Victor McCaslen in Audubon, Iowa. The couple then moved to Sioux City, and Inez was a homemaker. Inez was a kind, loving, caring and gentle soul that brought light to all she met. Her faith guided her through her life. She always had a prayer for anyone in need at any time.

Inez was a member of Community of Christ Church; over the years she was a Women's Department Leader, involved in numerous other church committees, the choir, and Inter Faith Resources. She volunteered regularly at the local soup kitchen and the Gospel Mission. She loved her family, helped out tremendously when needed, and was always supportive. She enjoyed nature, flowers, knitting and cross-stitch.

She is survived by her children, Larry Dean and Karen McCaslen, Marty Lee and Stephanie McCaslen, and Kevin Charles and Suzy McCaslen; grandchildren, Michelle and Scot Lilly, Matthew McCaslen, Justin and Ching McCaslen, Aubrey and Jeb Hibbs, James and Tabitha McCaslen, Josh and fiancée Tonya McCaslen, Jasmine McCaslen, Nate and Ashley Winter, and Ashley and Tyler Loula; great-grandchildren, Taelyr McCaslen, Jaxon McCaslen, Kaylee McCaslen, Aiden McCaslen, Logan Hibbs, Colton Hibbs, Marie Hibbs, Paxton McCaslen, Kambal McCaslen, Garrett McCaslen, Caleb Winter, and Brinlee Loula; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Victor; daughter-in-law, Peggy (Sands) McCaslen; and seven siblings.

She was a beacon of light for whomever she touched. She could always lighten a heavy heart, she just had a way to comfort and ease. May those blessed to know her carry it on, an angel to all, who will be greatly missed.