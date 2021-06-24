Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Iona "Linda" Geiger

Iona 'Linda' Geiger

Sioux City

Iona "Linda" Geiger, 67, died Friday, June 18, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minn.

Per her wishes, cremation has taken place.

Linda was born March 18, 1954, and was raised on the family farm near Waterbury, Neb., the daughter of Albert and Ione (Horn) Adams. She attended a one room school house until it closed. Then she attended Allen Consolidated Schools where she met her future husband Jerry Ben Geiger, both graduating in 1972.

Jerry and Linda married on Dec. 30, 1972. The couple made their home in Sioux City for the past 30 years, and they have served together as Jehovah's Witnesses since 1980.

She is survived by her husband Jerry Geiger; daughter and son-in-law Trish and Roger Groendyk; daughter Tara Geiger; five sisters, Beverly Scheer, Lois Adams, Leona Olson, Margie Stark, and Barb (Dale) Strivens; and one brother Roger (Shirley) Adams.

She is preceded in death by her parents Albert and Ione Adams; three sisters Rayme Moore, Bernice Fendrick, and Joyce Purucker; and one brother Richard Adams.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Jun. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I'm so sorry for your loss. (Linda and I worked together at both Luke's and Mercy.)
Wanda Meyer
June 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results