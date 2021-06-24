Iona 'Linda' Geiger

Sioux City

Iona "Linda" Geiger, 67, died Friday, June 18, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minn.

Per her wishes, cremation has taken place.

Linda was born March 18, 1954, and was raised on the family farm near Waterbury, Neb., the daughter of Albert and Ione (Horn) Adams. She attended a one room school house until it closed. Then she attended Allen Consolidated Schools where she met her future husband Jerry Ben Geiger, both graduating in 1972.

Jerry and Linda married on Dec. 30, 1972. The couple made their home in Sioux City for the past 30 years, and they have served together as Jehovah's Witnesses since 1980.

She is survived by her husband Jerry Geiger; daughter and son-in-law Trish and Roger Groendyk; daughter Tara Geiger; five sisters, Beverly Scheer, Lois Adams, Leona Olson, Margie Stark, and Barb (Dale) Strivens; and one brother Roger (Shirley) Adams.

She is preceded in death by her parents Albert and Ione Adams; three sisters Rayme Moore, Bernice Fendrick, and Joyce Purucker; and one brother Richard Adams.