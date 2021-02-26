Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ione H. Madsen
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel
822 Jennings St
Sioux City, IA

Ione H. Madsen

Sioux City

Ione H. Madsen, 90, of Sioux City passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at a local care facility.

Per her wishes, her body has been cremated and no services will be held.

Ione was born Nov. 29, 1930, in West point, Neb., the daughter of Otto and Alma (Bowen) Nolte. She grew up in West point and graduated from West point High School in 1948. On March 15, 1955, she married Robert N. Madsen in Fort Dodge, Iowa. To this union, four children were born. Robert preceded Ione in death on Aug. 28, 1988.

After traveling around for a few years with Robert's construction job, the family settled in Sioux City. Ione stayed home and raised the children. She later worked at Normandy, Monroe's, and Holy Spirit as a cook. She also worked at MCI until her retirement.

Ione enjoyed gardening and canning. She was also a cat lover.

She is survived by her children, Michael Madsen of Sioux City, Chris Madsen of North Sioux City, Elizabeth Sanders of Sioux City, Margaret Peters of Le Mars; grandchildren Mike Madsen, Dusty Madsen, Bethany Sanders; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; nine brothers and sisters; sons-in-law Jeff Peters, and Terry Sanders; and daughter-in-law Peggy Sue Madsen.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Feb. 26 to Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.