Ione H. Madsen

Sioux City

Ione H. Madsen, 90, of Sioux City passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at a local care facility.

Per her wishes, her body has been cremated and no services will be held.

Ione was born Nov. 29, 1930, in West point, Neb., the daughter of Otto and Alma (Bowen) Nolte. She grew up in West point and graduated from West point High School in 1948. On March 15, 1955, she married Robert N. Madsen in Fort Dodge, Iowa. To this union, four children were born. Robert preceded Ione in death on Aug. 28, 1988.

After traveling around for a few years with Robert's construction job, the family settled in Sioux City. Ione stayed home and raised the children. She later worked at Normandy, Monroe's, and Holy Spirit as a cook. She also worked at MCI until her retirement.

Ione enjoyed gardening and canning. She was also a cat lover.

She is survived by her children, Michael Madsen of Sioux City, Chris Madsen of North Sioux City, Elizabeth Sanders of Sioux City, Margaret Peters of Le Mars; grandchildren Mike Madsen, Dusty Madsen, Bethany Sanders; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; nine brothers and sisters; sons-in-law Jeff Peters, and Terry Sanders; and daughter-in-law Peggy Sue Madsen.