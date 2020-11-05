Irene E. Molden

Sioux City

Irene E. Molden, 96, of Sioux City, passed away on Nov. 3, 2020, at a local hospital.

Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Irene was born on Feb. 25, 1924, in Correctionville, Iowa, to Henry and Freda (Clausen) Huss.

She was united in marriage to Mervin Molden on Dec. 17, 1941. He preceded her in death in 1989. Irene worked at St. Luke's as a dietary clerk for more than 22 years before retiring.

She enjoyed playing cards, bingo, word finds, pull tabs, watching the Hallmark Channel and Lawrence Welk. She was a long time member of Whitfield United Methodist Church.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, Denny (Bonnie) Molden of Sioux City, and Lori (David) Alexander of Sioux City; sister, Betty Bauerly of Sioux City; daughter-in-law, Marlene Seaton of Sioux City; son-in-law, Jerry Wickey of Sioux City; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, Bruce (Jackie) Molden and Robin Molden; daughter, Nancy Wickey; three brothers; one sister; and granddaughter, Kim Deavult.