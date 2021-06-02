Irene Fisher

Sioux City

Irene Fisher, 95, of Sioux City, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, in Sioux City.

Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Congregation Beth Shalom, with Rabbi Guy Greene officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Mount Carmel Cemetery. Arrangements are with Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Irene was born on Sept. 23, 1925, in Sioux City, to Isadore and Tania (Simolovsky) Levitzky. She graduated from Central High School in Sioux City. She married Harry Fisher on Dec. 7, 1944, in Sioux City. She was a life-long resident of Sioux City.

Irene is a former co-owner of Book People in Market Place in Sioux City. She was a proud member of Congregation Beth Shalom. Irene was an avid former tennis player.

Irene is survived by her children, Barbara (Stanley) Orzechowski of Sioux City, Richard (Judith Epstein-Fisher) Fisher of Cambridge, Mass., and Debra (Shelogh Connolly) of St. Paul, Minn.; grandchildren, Jill Fisher Orzechowski of Sioux City, and Wen Epstein-Fisher of Philadelphia, Pa.; and great-grandson, Harrison Fisher Orzechowski of Sioux City.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry in 1985; sister, Beatrice Bauer; and brother, Seymour Levitzky.

Memorials may be offered to either the Food Bank of Siouxland or Congregation Beth Shalom.