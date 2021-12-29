Irvin L. Deichmann

Marcus, Iowa

Irvin L. Deichmann, 87, of Marcus passed away on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Peace Lutheran Church in Marcus. Rev. Kevin Roop will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow at Marcus Amherst Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. today at the church. The family will be present to greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. There will also be one hour of visitation at the church prior to the funeral service on Thursday. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.

Irvin L. Deichmann was born on Nov. 30, 1934, in Kansas City, Mo., to Fred and Marie (Addy) Deichmann. In 1936 the family moved to a farm three miles southwest of Marcus where he spent most of his life. He was confirmed at Peace Lutheran Church in 1949.

Irv attended country school and later graduated from Marcus Community High School in 1953. Irvin attended Iowa State College for three years and then was inducted into the US Army. He served as a crew chief in a De Havilland Otter company and was stationed at Illesheim, Germany, for 16 months. Upon returning home, Irvin engaged in farming, and on Nov. 12, 1960, he married Linda Lee Wenberg in Sioux City at the First Presbyterian Church. The farming game became his life, and tending to his animals was his passion.

Irvin was past president of the Cherokee County Cattleman's Association and served as director of the Farmers Coop Elevator for six years. He served as an Elder and as Sunday School Superintendent for Peace Lutheran Church. He was on the Marcus Fair Board for six years. Irvin was a past President of the Cherokee Toastmasters Club and was also a member of the Cherokee Flying Club.

Irvin and Linda were blessed with three children, John, Julie, and Daniel. On Oct. 31, 1993, Linda lost her battle with Ovarian cancer after a brave fight. On April 5, 1997, Irvin married Jolene (Kelley) Fassler at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Cherokee. In 2003 they moved from the farm into Marcus and spent some winter time in Mesa, Ariz. Along with his love of traveling, a few summer weekends were spent at the Lakes, but Irvin's roots were always three miles southwest of Marcus.

He is survived by his wife, Jolene; sons, John (Mary), and Dan (Kim) of Marcus; daughter Julie (Mark) Gonzales of Omaha, Neb.; sister, Ardy (Dean) Ulrichson of Ames; stepson Mark (Kathy) Fassler of Cherokee; sister-in-law, Linda Edler of Storm Lake; brother-in-law, Larry Kelley (Margaret) Oklahoma City, Okla.; five grandchildren, Lauren (Alex) Williams of Omaha, Megan (Kyle) Schuck of Cherokee, Michael Deichmann of Springfield, Mo., and Linda Ann Gonzales and Alex Gonzales of Omaha; two great-grandchildren, Vera Schuck and Layla Williams; and many nieces, nephews, and good friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife, Linda Lee.