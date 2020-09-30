Ivan C. Kittler

North Sioux City

Ivan Curtiss Kittler, 75, of North Sioux City, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home.

A vigil service will be 7 p.m. Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Visitation will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the church. Following the vigil service, a gathering for friends and family will be held at Jill's home. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family requests all attendees to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Ivan was born on Dec. 30, 1944, to Otto and Irene (Begnoche) Kittler. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1963.

He married Sharon Montagne on April 7, 1965. To this union, four children were born. Ivan worked for the Milwaukee Railroad, then Terra Chemical for 35 years until his retirement in 2007.

Ivan was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He enjoyed the outdoors, swimming, playing sports, gardening, and spending time with Carl and Roger. After retirement, he enjoyed watching his grandchildren's sporting events and trips to the casino with his friend, Bill.

Ivan was a quiet soul, when he did join in the conversation; he surprised most people with his witty remarks.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife of 55 years, Sharon of North Sioux City; sons, Bill (Carey) of New Ulm, Minn., and Randy (Tracie) of North Sioux City; daughter, Jill Stusse (Cody Echols) of Jefferson, S.D.; grandsons, Ben, Jayse, Jaden, and Brecken; granddaughters, Kesley (Ross), Jenna (Osha), Ashlynn, and Lexi; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Coleen Kittler, Mike and Carolyn Montagne, and Dennis and Pam Montagne; five nieces and nephews; and lots of granddogs.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Carl; sister, Juanita; daughter, Jodi; and son-in-law, Rich Stusse.