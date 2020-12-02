Jace William VanDenBerg

Ireton, Iowa

Jace William VanDenBerg of Ireton went passed away following an accident on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 at the age of 23.

Service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Ireton with Rev. Michael Boothby officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Masks are mandatory at the church and cemetery. Public viewing, with no family present, will be from 4 to 9 p.m. on Thursday at the church with masks, social distancing, and limited to 15 persons at a time. The funeral service can be viewed on St. Paul's Lutheran Church Facebook page or YouTube page later that day. The Porter Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Jace was born in Sioux Center, Iowa, on July 17, 1997, to parents Clark and Bonnie (Ostrem) VanDenBerg. He was baptized, confirmed and a faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Ireton. He graduated from West Sioux High School in 2016 and went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in Ag Business at Iowa State University, graduating in 2019.

The first two jobs he loved were farming and driving truck for Eisma Express. He continued doing both even after accepting employment at Iowa State Bank right out of college as an Ag Loan Officer. He was truly the Jack of all trades and was always willing to help others. When he was not working, he thrived on spending time with his family and his friends and being part of a brotherhood that no one could really understand except those who were in it.

No matter what Jace was doing, he always found a way to smile and to laugh and to share joy with those around him. He was a man of few words but the way he lived his life spoke volumes of his character and integrity. Young and old enjoyed spending time with Jace. His hilarious and sarcastic remarks will never be forgotten!

Jace is survived by his parents; sister Bailey (Ben) Vant Hul of Hull; grandmothers Ruth VanDenBerg of Ireton and Marie Ostrem of Centerville, S.D.; aunts and uncles Bruce (Vickie) VanDenBerg of Sapulpa, Okla., Scott (Deb) VanDenBerg of Orange City, Tim VanDenBerg of Ireton, Julie (Gary) Peterson of Beresford, S.D., Mark (Sharyn) Ostrem of Wakonda, S.D., and Angela (Ian) Nichols of Sioux Falls, S.D.; cousins Emma (Ben) Bouza of Hawarden; Abby (John) Roesler of Sioux Falls; Jarrod (Melissa) Peterson of Beresford; Brandon (Lindsay) Peterson of Centerville; Lindsay (Stephen) Rogers of Irene, S.D.; Britt (Leah) Ostrem of Centerville; Asten Nichols of Sioux Falls; and little cousins Norah, Ruby, Kason, Grady, Lincoln, Quinn, Jaylen, Jordyn and Jackson.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Arnie Ostrem and Knobby VanDenBerg.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family prefers memorials be made to Remsen EMT or St. Paul's Lutheran Church.