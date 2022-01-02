Jack A. Conner

Dakota Dunes

Jack A. Conner, 81, of Dakota Dunes died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

Per Jack's instructions there will be no funeral services. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Jack was born on Aug. 26, 1940, in rural Woodbury County, Iowa, to Warren and Evelyn Conner. He grew up on several farms in Plymouth and Woodbury Counties. He started school in a one-room country school, and also attended school in Lawton, Iowa; Climbing Hill, Iowa; and Moville, Iowa, before graduating high school in Battle Creek, Iowa. Jack graduated from Morningside College in 1962 and earned a Master's in Business Administration degree at the University of South Dakota in 1964.

Jack married Judy Holleman in 1963, and they had a son, Michael, and a daughter, Cindy. In 1991 Jack married Phyllis Johnson and her sons Scott and Chris became a part of his family.

Jack worked for a few years in Rapid City, S.D., and Omaha, Neb., but most of his work career was in Sioux City. He worked for approximately 20 years at Williams & Company CPA's. In 1991, he was one of the founding partners of the Henjes, Conner & Williams CPA firm where he worked until his retirement in 2004.

During his working career, Jack did volunteer work with various community organizations as a coach, board member, board officer and fund raiser. Organizations where Jack did volunteer work include: Sioux City Little League, Siouxland Youth Athletics, Siouxland Youth Football, Siouxland Y, Siouxland United Way, Better Business Bureau, Siouxland Community Foundation and SEDC.

Jack is survived by his wife, Phyllis; son, Michael Conner; daughter, Cindy Hainzinger; sons Scott Johnson and Chris (Melinda) Johnson; brother, Warren Conner; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Kenny Conner.