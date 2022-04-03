Menu
Jack Lovell
1968 - 2022
BORN
1968
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home
1431 W 29th St
South Sioux City, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 5 2022
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home
Jack Lovell

Altoona, Iowa, formerly South Sioux City

Jack Lovell, 53, of Altoona and formerly of South Sioux City passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, in Altoona.

Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Dakota City Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Jack was born on April 22, 1968, in Sioux City to Elwin "John" and DonaDean (Hagerdon) Lovell. He graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1986, where he was class valedictorian, National Merit Scholar, and qualified for state track and wrestling. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

He then began working as an electrical engineer, completing his career at Bridgestone-Firestone in Des Moines. Jack was a quiet man who was enjoyed reading and coin collecting. He was a great uncle, brother and son, whose wicked sense of humor and story writing will be missed by many.

He is survived by his mom, DonaDean Lovell of South Sioux City; brother, Jerry (Shelly) Lovell of Bellevue, Neb.; sister, Amy Lovell of Portland, Ore.; niece, Samantha (Drew) Gentry of Papillion, Neb.; nephew, Trev (fiancée, Paige Clemons) Lovell of Papillion; great-nephew, Beau Gentry; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father; and grandparents Charles and Leona Lovell and LeDean; and Lorene Hagerdon.

Memorials may be directed to the family.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Apr. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home
1431 W 29th St, South Sioux City, NE
Apr
6
Service
10:30a.m.
Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home
1431 W 29th St, South Sioux City, NE
Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
