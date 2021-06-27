Jack Arnold Miller Jr.

Sioux City

Jack Arnold Miller Jr., 66, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly on June 25, 2021.

Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, with visitation noon to 2 p.m., at Mohr Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Burial will follow in St Michael's Cemetery at South Sioux City. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Jack was born in Waterloo, Iowa, on Sept. 14, 1954, one of nine siblings, to Jack Miller Sr. and Dorothy (Rostomily) Miller. He graduated from Denison, Iowa Community High School in 1974, and after a couple of years, settled upon a career in truck driving.

He started as a long-haul driver for IBP and eventually shifted to inter-plant transportation before moving to Sara Lee from which he retired in 2018. While driving, he received numerous safety awards, including 40 million miles without an accident.

Jack enjoyed motorcycles and cars. He also had a man cave in his shed, where he and his dog, Gigi, spent most of their time. Jack also enjoyed taking care of his immaculate yard.

Jack also found joy in his life when he met Peggy Metchkse. They had 22 years together. Jack has one son, Adam (Tanya Alspach) Holgate, and three grandchildren, Alexus Holgate, Delaney Faye and Avery Holgate. The grandchildren were another great joy in his life.

Jack is survived by Peggy; his son; his three grandchildren; and seven brothers and sisters, Mary (Brad) Anderson, Melvin (Peggy) Miller, Annette Hirsch, Susan (Jeff) Trisler, Barbara (Robert) Nitsch, Jerome (Carrie) Miller, and William Miller.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Candance Cornelius; and a brother-in-law, Robert Hirsch.