Jack Pinney

Sioux City

Jack Pinney, 91, of Sioux City passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021, under Hospice care surrounded by family.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. today at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Sioux City with Father David Hemann officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the church with family present. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Sioux City.

Jack Pinney was born Feb. 2, 1930, to Delno John Pinney and Blanche (Bunch) Pinney in Sioux City. He was the first child of five in the family. At age 18 he married the love of his life, Donna Mae French, to which ten children were born.

In 1972 he bought his first dump truck and formed his own wrecking and grading company, Jack Pinney Wrecking and Grading. Credited for land preparation of some recognized sites as Trinity Heights, St. Luke's Hospital expansion, Woodbury County Jail, and the Cargill expansion. Jack found that there was a need for cement recycling and brought the first cement crushing operation into Sioux City, Jack Pinney Crushing. When in business, Jack did snow removal and always made sure St. Michael's Catholic Church and School, Cathedral, St. Joseph, St. Jeans, and the Sioux City Diocese parking lots were cleaned and maintained for no charge.

His passion after work was bowling and participated on many bowling leagues. He was later bestowed into Iowa's Bowling Hall of Fame. He founded Jack Pinney All Sport clothing and sporting goods. Jack was a philanthropist that sponsored youth, men and women softball teams, baseball, hockey, bowling and stock cars. Jack had several men and girl softball teams that took many national championships. He was an Honorary Kentucky Colonel. Unknown to many, Jack Pinney was a secret Santa to many little ones in the area. He knew they did not have much and always made sure they had birthday and Christmas presents. In 1994, Jack and Donna were Grand Marshals of the Rivercade Parade in Sioux City.

Jack is survived by his ten children Joanne Pierson, Delno John (Kathy) Pinney, Kathleen Baker all of Sioux City, Terri (Tim) Huff from Lebanon Junction, Ky., Kim Henshaw, James (Brenda) Pinney, David (Christine) Pinney, Patrick Pinney, and Cheryl Pinney all from Sioux City, and Mary Christi Pinney from Hull, Iowa; brother James (Sharon) Pinney from Kansas City, Mo.; sisters Darlene Gaul from Germantown, Md., and Chery (Pete) Eddy, from Grand Island, Neb.; 34 grandchildren; 72 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Delno and Blanche Pinney; wife Donna Pinney; brother Donald Pinney; grandson John Hooks; great-granddaughter Kaylee Baker; and great-grandson Samuel Kazos.

Memorials can be made to the family.

Pallbearers will be Delno John Pinney, James Pinney, David Pinney, Patrick Pinney, Tim Huff, and Brett Hollingshead.