Jack Pinney
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Jack Pinney

Sioux City

Jack Pinney, 91, of Sioux City passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021, under Hospice care surrounded by family.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. today at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Sioux City with Father David Hemann officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the church with family present. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Sioux City. Due to COVID 19, masks will be required and social distancing will be in effect. Those wishing to participate virtually can do so by following the link to the Holy Cross Parish website: https://holycrosssc.org/jack-pinney-funeral or by the Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/holycrossparishsc/live/. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Jack Pinney was born Feb. 2, 1930, to Delno John Pinney and Blanche (Bunch) Pinney in Sioux City. He was the first child of five in the family. At age 18 he married the love of his life, Donna Mae French, to which ten children were born.

In 1972 he bought his first dump truck and formed his own wrecking and grading company, Jack Pinney Wrecking and Grading. Credited for land preparation of some recognized sites as Trinity Heights, St. Luke's Hospital expansion, Woodbury County Jail, and the Cargill expansion. Jack found that there was a need for cement recycling and brought the first cement crushing operation into Sioux City, Jack Pinney Crushing. When in business, Jack did snow removal and always made sure St. Michael's Catholic Church and School, Cathedral, St. Joseph, St. Jeans, and the Sioux City Diocese parking lots were cleaned and maintained for no charge.

His passion after work was bowling and participated on many bowling leagues. He was later bestowed into Iowa's Bowling Hall of Fame. He founded Jack Pinney All Sport clothing and sporting goods. Jack was a philanthropist that sponsored youth, men and women softball teams, baseball, hockey, bowling and stock cars. Jack had several men and girl softball teams that took many national championships. He was an Honorary Kentucky Colonel. Unknown to many, Jack Pinney was a secret Santa to many little ones in the area. He knew they did not have much and always made sure they had birthday and Christmas presents. In 1994, Jack and Donna were Grand Marshals of the Rivercade Parade in Sioux City.

Jack is survived by his ten children Joanne Pierson, Delno John (Kathy) Pinney, Kathleen Baker all of Sioux City, Terri (Tim) Huff from Lebanon Junction, Ky., Kim Henshaw, James (Brenda) Pinney, David (Christine) Pinney, Patrick Pinney, and Cheryl Pinney all from Sioux City, and Mary Christi Pinney from Hull, Iowa; brother James (Sharon) Pinney from Kansas City, Mo.; sisters Darlene Gaul from Germantown, Md., and Chery (Pete) Eddy, from Grand Island, Neb.; 34 grandchildren; 72 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Delno and Blanche Pinney; wife Donna Pinney; brother Donald Pinney; grandson John Hooks; great-granddaughter Kaylee Baker; and great-grandson Samuel Kazos.

Memorials can be made to the family.

Pallbearers will be Delno John Pinney, James Pinney, David Pinney, Patrick Pinney, Tim Huff, and Brett Hollingshead.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Michaels Catholic Church
Sioux City, IA
Mar
10
Service
10:30a.m.
St. Michaels Catholic Church
Sioux City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
15 Entries
I'm so sorry about Jack's passing.He was a very generous and caring man.I could never thank him enough for the sponsoring of my softball team for 25 years.I considered him a friend of mine and I would do anything for him.Rest in peace Jack,you will be greatly missed.
Wayne Porter
March 10, 2021
I'am so sorry for the family lost, Jack he was a great person an friend.. an i love bowling with him good man.
terry ballantyne
March 10, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family, may he rest in paradise now and always. ML&R
Jennie D. Fugle
March 10, 2021
Jack was the best softball sponsor ever. Thank you for supporting our Women's softball team (80's) for years and to State Tournaments! We always had the best uniforms. May all who loved you and knew you find peace and comfort..
Nancee Crumrine-Shoning
March 9, 2021
My thoughts and prayers for Kim and the rest of the family.God bless you.
Diana Grundy
March 9, 2021
My condolences to the family. Jack Pinney was a supporter of athletic teams my children participated in and my husband Rudy and I reconnected with him at Plaza Bowl. A gentleman.
Flora M. Lee
March 8, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the entire Pinney family. May God grant you peace during these trying times.
Pati (Madsen) Kreisel
March 8, 2021
Guess Jack wanted to get to heaven to wish Buzz a happy birthday. What a coincidence. We spent many great times with Jack and Donna in our younger years. Lots of fun memories. Love and prayers to all of your family. They can all watch over you now.
Peggy Schager
March 8, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Prayers.
"Missy" Ann Niles Reed
March 8, 2021
A great man. Our uncle Jack will be dearly missed by us. I had a chance to see him before his passing. We are glad to have had him as a part of our lives. He was kind hearted, he was generous, he had a great spirit, and his hardy laugh was contagious. God bless your family in this difficult time in Jesus name amen.
Richard Novotny
Family
March 8, 2021
Rick,Elise,Mike,Angie Novotny
March 8, 2021
Our sympathies to the Pinney family. It was a pleasure to have know Jack as a neighbor, friend and sponsor of Sioux City girls softball for many years. His kindness touched a lot people´s lives throughout his years. He will be missed as he was one of the good guys!
David and Gail Ray
March 7, 2021
Sorry for the loss of your father and grandfather.We know he is with the Lord and has no more suffering..God bless you.
Diana Grundy
March 7, 2021
To the Pinney family: my thoughts and sympathy are with you.
Camille Lydon
March 7, 2021
In lieu grandfather of a lifetime thanks to you my dad knows enough always is forever does six wks of more winter or early spring yours granddaughter till we meet again love always Shanna Michelle pinney
C
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results