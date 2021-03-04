Jack Worden

Sioux City

Jack Worden, 62, of Sioux City took the stairs to Heaven on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, proudly in his chair surrounded by the ones he loved best.

Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel with a visitation from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. with family present 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Inurnment will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Jack was born July 31, 1958, to Bugs and Helen Worden; he was the "Golden Boy." The angels took Helen home in 1977. From there on out, Mary Worden stepped in and took care of her "Jackie" as it was meant to be.

Jack was a kind, gentle soul whose door was always open to family, friends, and anyone in need. Jack loved life fast, loud, and shiny. He enjoyed drag racing, his Harleys, and anything with a motor and wheels. He as the proud Crew Chief of #T1 Toehead Racing and loved being part of the "old man pit crew." Jack spent his years driving truck and riding Harleys.

Jack was the proud father of Mallory Ginter who brought joy to his life with their numerous calls and by gifting him Pumkin Head and Pumkin (Little Jack and Gwen). Jack left his legacy and wisdom to his only son, Nick Haines, whom he enjoyed riding with anything from dirt bikes all the way to the big boy bikes- the old man's Harley.

Jack is survived by his mother, Mary Worden; daughter Mallory (Neal) Ginter; grandchildren Little Jack and Gwendolyn; son Nick Haines (Tahni Magnuson); brothers Jeff (Deb) Davis, and Sarge Peterson; sisters Penny Keleher, "the baby" Riki Peterson; "basically his wife" Jan Alexander; several nieces and nephews; and more friends than you can count.

Jack was preceded in death by his father Bugs Worden; mother Helen Worden; brother-in-law Dave Keleher; and his very special cousins Bobby and Dickie Worden were waiting at the gates.

Love to all¼ "Be right back Jack." -Forever in our hearts.