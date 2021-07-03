Menu
Jackie Becke
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA

Jackie Becke

Sioux City

Jackie Becke, 85, of Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at her home.

Services will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Jackie was born on Feb. 29, 1936, in Sioux City, to Harry and Ada (Burright) Wilson. She attended Central High School.

On Jan. 28, 1967, she married Dean E. Becke in Dakota City. Dean passed away on Feb. 3, 1995. She was a Riversider for life, living between the 2100 and 2200 block of Fairbanks Street for over 60 years.

Jackie spent years working at Bomgaars, Bishop's, 4th Street Café, and Target, but her most important job was raising her seven children. She was a member of IOF (Independent Order of Foresters); and was also a member of Morningside Assembly of God and Riverside United Methodist Church.

In her free time, she enjoyed camping, bowling, and fishing. She was a great seamstress and loved to crochet. She was also known to boomerang her slippers at her kids from time to time (and could make it every bit of 30 feet if she wanted to)!

She is survived by her children, Cindy Bennett, Bill Monroe, Steve Monroe (Robin), Spencer Monroe (Kary), Russ Becke, and Bianca Becke; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean; a son, Mitch Monroe; daughter-in-law, Carol Hubert; her parents, Harry and Ada; and her eight older siblings.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Wounded Warrior or DAV, Disabled American Veterans Charity.

Jackie's family requests casual attire at her services, as were Jackie's wishes.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave, Sioux City, IA
Jul
6
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave, Sioux City, IA
Jul
7
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave, Sioux City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
Jackie is my second mother and was always there for me. Always love her and keep a special place in my heart for her. Love.
Don and Jean Plucker
Family
July 5, 2021
Don Plucker Family
July 5, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Jim and Linda Prevail
Friend
July 3, 2021
I am so so sorry but it sounds like you were able to enjoy mom for a long time. And able to say goodbye on your term. Love you all. Hugs Wanda
Wands Ingalls
Friend
July 3, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jan Lambing
Other
July 2, 2021
