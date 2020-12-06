Jackie Lee Larson

Sioux City

Jackie Lee Larson, 80, of Sioux City, passed away Dec. 2, 2020, at a local hospital.

Cremation rites have been accorded. At her request, no services will be held. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Jackie was born on July 15, 1940, in Walthill, Neb., to Lynn and Evelyn (Sinclair) Crowell. After graduating high school from Bancroft at the age of 17, she moved to Sioux City to attend business school. Jackie worked at several different businesses around Siouxland during her lifetime, making many friends throughout the community.

On Sept. 2, 1972, she was united in marriage to the true love in her life, Vernie Larson. He preceded her in death in 2007.

Jackie enjoyed camping, boating, playing cards, painting and baking (her chocolate chip cookies were a special treat). She thoroughly loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her time in Phoenix in later years.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, Edward (Joyce) Johnson of Zionsville, Ind., Cynthia (Dave) Erickson of South Sioux City, and Greg (Catherine) Johnson of Springfield, Mo. She was also blessed with nine grandchildren , Ashley, McClain, Shelby, Jessica, Hannah, Jordyn, Lauren, Josh and Olivia; as well as seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Marilyn Burhoop of Pender, Neb., and Yvonne Sporhase of Omaha.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Carol Lynn Bennett.

Please free to donate to your favorite charity in her honor, or perform a simple act of kindness for others in her memory.