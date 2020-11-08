Jacqueline R. Hatcher

Ponca, Neb.

Jacqueline R. Hatcher, 80, of Ponca, passed away Nov. 1, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Jacqueline was born on Nov. 2, 1939, in Norfolk, Neb., to Gilbert and Cecile (Robinson) Geist. She graduated from Norfolk High School and went on to study business at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. Later, she earned her LPN degree from Lincoln Public School of Practical Nursing in 1965, specializing in Gerontology and Aging.

On Feb. 14, 1968, she was united in marriage to Lynn Hatcher in Fremont, Neb. They moved to Ponca in 1969, where she continued her lifelong career in long-term care while working at the Elms Health Care Center as a nurse and then as administrator as well as owner.

Jacque loved people of all ages but always had a special affinity for the elderly. In 1976, she and her business partner, Robert Elliott broke ground on a new building for the Elms Health Care Center. Jacque always felt that everyone, no matter who, deserved a home and strived to give them a secure family environment. Her doors were always open to friends, family and strangers alike; always known for her selflessness and outsized generosity.

Her magnetic personality and her big heart just drew people to her. She loved all people, but most of all she loved her family. Jacque loved to travel, the holidays, parties, games and get-togethers, just enjoying the sight of those she loved having a good time and happy. Jacque was a member of the American Legion and always donated to many charities.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband of 52 years, Lynn Hatcher of Ponca; children, Tori Ketter of Ponca, Lynnette (Michael) Lee of Peoria, Ariz., Tim Hatcher of Bennett, Neb., Terry (Karen) Hatcher of Palmyra, Neb., Kim (Gary) Deubelbeiss of Lincoln, Neb., and Chris Hatcher of Missouri; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert Geist and Cecile Weber; and son, Charles Hatcher.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given to Siouxland Sleepout, a charity for the homeless that was special to her and her son, Charles.