James George 'Jim' Beaman

Denison, Iowa

James 'Jim' George Beaman passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at Eventide Lutheran Home attaining the age of 73.

Private Graveside Service with Military Honors by Denison American Legion Post No. 8 and the Iowa Army National Guard was held Dec. 22 in the Deloit Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

James 'Jim' George Beaman was born Aug. 1, 1947, to George and Ione (Nicholson) Beaman in Denison. He received his early education in Deloit and graduated from Denison High School with the class of 1968. Throughout high school, Jim participated in 4-H and football.

On Jan. 6, 1969, Jim was drafted in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Shortly after his deployment, he was injured out on patrol in Vietnam. Due to the serious injuries, he was honorably discharged on March 12, 1970.

After returning from the war, Jim farmed with his father, George, until they retired. After George's passing in 1999, Jim moved to Denison with his mother, Ione, in 2001. He was very devoted to his faith and was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church in Denison.

Jim loved his community and you would often find him participating at Bingo night or attending any Denison Monarchs sporting events. He was a member of the Denison American Legion Post No. 8 and the Booster Club. One of Jim's greatest enjoyments were his 2006 Mustang Convertible, attending the Sturgis Mustang Rally, area car shows and parades.

He is survived by his mother, Ione Beaman of Denison; sisters, Joan and her husband Roger Reinking of Kingsley, Iowa, and Linda and her husband Eldridge Drury of Holstein, Iowa; nieces and nephews, Mark Reinking and his wife Lisa of Ankeny, Iowa, Dean Reinking and his wife Jessica of Ankeny, John Borchers and his wife Connie of Aberdeen, S.D., and Julie Borchers and her special friend Rob Stelle both stationed with the Army at Camp Humphreys in South Korea; cousins, great-nieces and nephews and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, George.