James Edward 'Jim' Horak

Homer, Neb.

James Edward "Jim" Horak, 69, of Homer, Neb., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Pender Community Hospital in Pender, Neb.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Dec. 3, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City, with the Rev. Mike Keating officiating. Livestreaming of the Mass will be available via YouTube at this link: https://youtu.be/pToLgPxqVgo. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mohr and Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Burial with American Legion Honors will be at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery at 2:00 P.M.

Jim was born Nov. 14, 1951, in Sioux City, the son of Joseph and Valera (De Harty) Horak. He graduated from Winnebago High School. Shortly after high school, Jim enlisted in the United States Army. After being honorably discharged from the Army, Jim started working as a bus driver and also farmed at the family farm. He then started his career with the United States Postal Service, working at the Post Office in Macy for 17 years and then transferred to the Homer Post Office where he retired in 2011 after 36 years of service. He married Marilyn Verzani-Copple on June 21, 2003, after being together for nine years. Marilyn had three girls that Jim took in and raised as his own.

He was involved in the Legion, where he had been Commander for four years. Jim was also the County Commander for a year for the Buckland Post 97. He was involved in the Olive Branch out of Rosalie, Neb., and the Magnolia Post Masters Lodge out of Emerson, Neb.

Jim enjoyed being outdoors and every year he would be sure to find the time to go fishing with the guys and spend time up at the family cabin. More than anything though, Jim loved the adventures he and his wife would take. Family was his everything, and the time and activities he spent with the grandkids always had a special place in his heart,

Jim is survived by his wife, Marilyn of 26 years together; his daughters, Molly (Jay), Shelly, and Megan (Mick); two grandchildren, Brysten and Greysen; his dad, Pete (Monica) of Yankton, S.D.; his sister, Karen (Karen) of Fort Collins, Colo.; brothers, Dan of Winnebago, Neb., Dennis (Gayle) of Lincoln, Neb., and Tom of Hubbard, Neb.; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and a lot of special friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother; and many other loved ones.

Family is requesting instead of in lieu of flowers we ask that you send your donation to the Homer Legion Post 97 c/o Dave Heck P.O. 1, Homer NE 68030 and the Olive Branch c/o Kent Newman, 110 Washington St., Bancroft, NE 68004