James Edgar Fassler

Quimby, Iowa

James Edgar Fassler, 87, of Quimby, passed away, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Cherokee Regional Medical Center in Cherokee following a brief illness.

Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Oak Hill Cemetery at Cherokee, Iowa. The Rev. Michael Agnew will officiate. There will be military rites at the graveside by L.A.Wescott Post No. 2253 of the V.F.W. and the Cherokee American Legion. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee, Iowa. Online condolences may be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com

James (Jim) Fassler was born, April 21, 1934, on the family farm in Rock Township, Cherokee County, Iowa, to Edgar and Margaret (Olsen) Fassler, the middle son of three. Jim attended school through the eighth grade at Schisselville Country School. He attended high school at Quimby Consolidated School, where he played baseball and basketball for the Quimby Peacocks, graduating with the class of 1952.

Jim served in the United States Army, serving two years of active duty and four years in Reserves. He was honorably discharged in 1958. Jim was married to Mary Ann Amanda Ludvigson in Kingsley, Iowa, on June, 26, 1960. They welcomed five children, Robin, Ricky, Rhonda, Roxanne and Renae.

Jim was a husband, father and a farmer. He began farming with his dad when he graduated from high school until Ed's retirement and farmed for the past 42 years with his son, Rick, where they had a cow calf herd, fed cattle and raised crops.

He had a love for farming and was planning to complete his 70th harvest doing his favorite thing, running the combine this year.

He was a member of Quimby United Methodist Church.

Jim is survived by his children, Robin Theisen (Scott Bang) of Fremont, Neb., Rick Fassler of Quimby, Rhonda Fassler of Quimby, Roxanne Huth of Kingsley, and Renae (Wayne) Monroe of Ida Grove, Iowa; grandchildren, Emily (Vince) LaRue of Readlyn, Iowa; Kyle Theisen and fiancée, Rachel Renken of Le Mars, Iowa, Paige, Reid and Carly Huth of Kingsley, Dylan Fassler, Kaylee and Austin Monroe of Ida Grove, Iowa; great-granddaughter, Mia LaRue; brother, Gerald (Jackie) Fassler of Corpus Christi, Texas; brother-in-law, Franklin Ludvigson of Cherokee; sisters-in-law, Jolene (Irvin) Diechmann of Marcus, Iowa, Shirley McCoy of Cherokee, Annabelle Prunty of Cherokee, and Kathleen Ludvigson of Washta, Iowa; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann on June 21, 2013; parents, Edgar and Margaret Fassler; brother, Howard Fassler; grandsons, Christian and Lane Huth; father and mother-in-law, Clarence and LaVerna Ludvigson; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Ludvigson, Howard McCoy, Virgil Ludvigson and Charles Prunty; and sister-in-law, Katherine Ludvigson.