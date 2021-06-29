James M. 'Weasel' Franco

Sioux City

James M. "Weasel" Franco, 71, of Sioux City passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

Jim will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Visitation with the family will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday. Jim's cremated remains will be buried at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, Iowa.

Jim was born May 4, 1950, in Sioux City; he was the son of Wayne J. Franco and Josephine (Grace) Miller. Jim grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Heelan High School in 1968. He served in the U.S. Army from September of 1968 until August of 1971 and was stationed in Vietnam and Germany.

In 1970, Jim married Michelle Carey. To this union six children were born: Kim, Kelley, Kerchelle, Kevin, Keith, and Kirk.

Jim worked at IBP and later Sabre Industries. He was a fan of the Heelan Crusaders, Iowa Hawkeyes, New York Yankees, and the Chicago Bears.

He is survived by his children Kimberly Oehlerking (Scott) of Kansas City, Mo., Kelley Kosters (Ryan) of Bentonville, Ark., Kerchelle Fey of Bellevue, Neb., Kevin Franco (Jessica) of Rogers, Ark., Keith Franco of Boynton Beach, Fla., and Kirk Franco (Kayla) of Sioux City; siblings Diane Bauerly (Gale) of Remsen, Iowa, Pam Evans (Doug) of Sioux City, Larry Franco (Lisa) of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, William Franco (Sharlyn) of Sioux City, and Dennis Franco of Sioux City; ten grandchildren; and stepbrother Don Miller (Ellen) of Bennet, Neb.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law Leslie Franco; and three stepbrothers Kenneth, Roger, and Charles Miller.