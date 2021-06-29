Menu
James M. "Weasel" Franco
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA

James M. 'Weasel' Franco

Sioux City

James M. "Weasel" Franco, 71, of Sioux City passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

Jim will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Visitation with the family will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday. Jim's cremated remains will be buried at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, Iowa.

Jim was born May 4, 1950, in Sioux City; he was the son of Wayne J. Franco and Josephine (Grace) Miller. Jim grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Heelan High School in 1968. He served in the U.S. Army from September of 1968 until August of 1971 and was stationed in Vietnam and Germany.

In 1970, Jim married Michelle Carey. To this union six children were born: Kim, Kelley, Kerchelle, Kevin, Keith, and Kirk.

Jim worked at IBP and later Sabre Industries. He was a fan of the Heelan Crusaders, Iowa Hawkeyes, New York Yankees, and the Chicago Bears.

He is survived by his children Kimberly Oehlerking (Scott) of Kansas City, Mo., Kelley Kosters (Ryan) of Bentonville, Ark., Kerchelle Fey of Bellevue, Neb., Kevin Franco (Jessica) of Rogers, Ark., Keith Franco of Boynton Beach, Fla., and Kirk Franco (Kayla) of Sioux City; siblings Diane Bauerly (Gale) of Remsen, Iowa, Pam Evans (Doug) of Sioux City, Larry Franco (Lisa) of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, William Franco (Sharlyn) of Sioux City, and Dennis Franco of Sioux City; ten grandchildren; and stepbrother Don Miller (Ellen) of Bennet, Neb.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law Leslie Franco; and three stepbrothers Kenneth, Roger, and Charles Miller.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave, Sioux City, IA
Jul
1
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave, Sioux City, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sad to hear of the passing of one of my old dear friends and work buddies back in the day. The times we all shared at the VFW and Court Street Tap over the years not to mention the numerous New Year's Day football parties up at Weasel's , Richie's and Milt's apartments were all time faves. Jim was a good man and a big Hawkeye fan. Not to mention those damn Yankees and Bears. I'll always treasure those memories and the times we spent playing Euchre at the post as well as upstairs next to the Christmas tree. Christmas was year-round at Weasel's place. Gonna miss ya Wease. Say hi to Richie, Reggie for me little buddy. To the family and children I offer my sincere condolences. Jim was a really good man. Well liked by everyone. The kind of guy who'd give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. They don't make em like Franco anymore. Rest in peace little buddy,(Weasel)... Mike Johnson
Michael R Johnson
Friend
June 30, 2021
Kevin, So sorry for your loss. Our deepest sympathies and condolences for you and your family.
Mike Neimeyer
Friend
June 30, 2021
Kelly Hill
June 29, 2021
Kevin - Condolences and well wishes from your Walmart Family
Stacey Shiew
Other
June 29, 2021
