James "Jim" Harpenau

Remsen, Iowa

80, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Services: Dec. 5 at 10:30 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Remsen. Burial: after the service, St. Mary's Cemetery, Remsen. Visitation: Dec. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m., Fisch Funeral Home & Monument, L.L.C, Remsen, with social distancing guidelines in place. Livestream available at www.fischfh.com