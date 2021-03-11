James D. Hettinger

Johnston, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

James D. Hettinger, 77, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 6, 2021, with his wife at his side at MercyOne Johnston Hospice House in Johnston.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. George in Des Moines, where Jim was a member. Visitation with family will begin at 1 p.m. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Calvary Cemetery in Sioux City.

Jim was born the eldest of five siblings to Francis and Iona (Anderson) Hettinger on Jan. 17, 1944. He was joined by brothers, Dick (Mary), Larry, Tom (Roxanne) and sister, Lin (Brian) Hardenbrook. He was the quintessential oldest child – responsible, confident, conscientious, a rule follower. He was a natural leader, teacher and coach.

Jim attended St. Boniface Grade School, Immaculate Conception Grade School, and his beloved Bishop Heelan Catholic School in Sioux City. He would continue his education at the University of South Dakota on an athletic scholarship. He later finished with a degree in history and physical education at Briar Cliff College in Sioux City.

He received Eagle Scout designation and was the leader of altar boys at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He enjoyed puzzles, playing card games and stamp collecting. He was the quarterback for the 1961 nationally-ranked Crusader football team. He competed in numerous athletic events including football, basketball, baseball, track and bowling. He continued with his love for sports in adulthood teaming up with brothers Larry and Tom in softball.

Jim joined the army in 1969 and served for three years stationed at Fort Lewis, Wash., and the Fort Holabird, Md., Intelligence Center. He was chosen to attend the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, Calif., where he became fluent in German before being stationed in Munich, Germany. He traveled around Europe while stationed in Germany. He was a member of the 185th Air National Guard TFG in Sioux City and the American Legion Post #0728 in Johnston.

Jim always loved to travel, especially to the western and southwestern states. His favorite place was the Grand Tetons National Park. One of the last trips he took in the fall of 2020 included the Tetons, Yellowstone, Glacier, and Rocky Mountain National Parks. He shared his love for these areas with numerous family members over many years.

Jim spent many years managing bowling centers across the Midwest in Sioux City, Council Bluffs, and Des Moines, Iowa, and St. Joseph and St. Louis, Mo. He was a member of the American Bowling Association. He also spent several years in retail management.

Jim met the love of his life, Philothea (Malaktaris), and spent 47 years together after their marriage on June 15, 1973. He was the proud stepfather of Bostinelos, Cindy (Steve) Wood, Tena (Adam) Wensman, and Penelope (Tom) Craft. In June 1977, they welcomed their son, Christopher. His family would grow with seven grandchildren: Stephanie Wood, Zachariah and Zane Wensman, Kalliope (Craft) Amos, David Craft, and Heath and Harrison Hettinger. He was an uncle to many and took on the role of grandfather when his father passed.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Larry and Tom, and grandson, Zachariah.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools Athletic Programs in Sioux City, MercyOne Hospice House in Johnston, or the MercyOne Richard Deming Cancer Center in Clive, Iowa.