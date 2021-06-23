Col. James M. Jacobsen, M.D.

Arlington, Texas, formerly Sioux City

Colonel James M. Jacobson, M.D., 72, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Arlington.

Graveside Services will be at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. Memorial Services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington.

James was born on Sept. 14, 1948, in Sioux City to Wilbur Jacobson and Shirley Tainter Jacobson. He served proudly in the U.S. Air Force and retired at the rank of Colonel. James received a Bachelor's degree in Science from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1970. He earned his doctorate from the College of Medicine at the University of Iowa in 1974. In 2001, James became the first online graduate to receive an MBA from the University of Wisconsin.

He loved cooking for his wife, fishing, and following his lifelong passion of learning. He focused his career on sharing knowledge, compassion and generosity with patients and co-workers alike as Medical Director.

He is survived by his children, Andrew Jacobson, Kathryn Jacobson, and Julie Jacobson; brother, Dan Jacobson; and nephew, Ty Anderson.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Myrle "Micki" Jacobson; and sister, Susan Anderson and her husband, Dennis.