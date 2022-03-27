James Berdette 'Jim' Johnson

Formerly Sioux City

James Berdette "Jim" Johnson, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, at Happy Siesta Care Center in Remsen, Iowa.

Service will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Westminster Presbyterian Church, located at 2915 Glenn Ave, Sioux City, with visitation one hour prior. Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Jim was born March 29, 1932, in Dickens, Iowa, to William and Mable (Waltz) Johnson. He graduated from Spencer High School. Following high school, he joined the US Air Force where he fought in the Korean War as a tail gunner and crossed both oceans more than once.

He was united in marriage with JoAnn Mills on May 17, 1952, in Ridgeland, S.C.

Jim worked from a young age at his father's roadside market. Following his military service, he worked as a furniture salesman. He loved rummage sales, flea markets and going to the casinos. He had an infectious smile and a quick wit.

He was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church, where he served in many capacities.

He is survived by his sons, Greg (Linda) Johnson of Gainesville, Fla., and Denny (Lisa) Johnson of Lutz, Fla.; daughter, Debby (Fred) Beatty-Carlson of North Sioux City; sister, Leota Jochims of West Des Moines, Iowa; eight grandchildren; one great-grandson; many nieces and nephews; and a special niece, Martha Ferguson.

He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn; parents; brothers, Bill, Ronnie, Jack, and Otto; sisters, Marilyn Wolfe, Joyce Ramsey and Lillie Mathison; and son-in-law, Louie Beatty.