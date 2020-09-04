James L. Pfeister

Sioux City

James Lawrence Pfeister, 69, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at a Sioux City nursing home from a recent illness.

Services will be 2 p.m. today at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with the Rev. Liz Tucker officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service today at the funeral home. The family asks all in attendance to please wear a mask. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Jim was born on June 28, 1951, in Sioux City, the son of Leo Sr. and Hazel (Olson) Pfeister. In high school, Jim excelled at football, track, and graduated from Riverside High School in 1970. Jim attended and graduated from Morningside College in 1974, majoring in business and economics. He immediately started his career with Rogers' Electric in Sioux City where he served as president and owner from the early 1980's until his retirement. He sold the business in 2006.

James Pfeister married Sue Weins on May 17, 1974 in Sioux City at Whitfield United Methodist Church.

In his free time, Jim enjoyed sailing for 30 plus years on Lewis and Clark Lake on his boat Lazy Sue 3, traveling, fly fishing at his cabin in Spearfish Canyon. He also enjoyed watching football especially the Packers, and dinning at Minerva's where he enjoyed the "Jim Burger." Most of all, Jim loved spending time with his nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

James is survived by his wife, Sue Pfeister; siblings, Leo Pfeister Jr. of Mesa, Ariz., Charles (Mary Kaye) Pfeister of Sioux Center, Iowa, Leonard Pfeister of Lincoln, Neb., Linda (Jack) Beam of Sioux City, and Karen (Steve) Carlson of Ames, Iowa; sisters-in-law, Kathy Weins, and Nancy Pfeister; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Leo Sr. and Hazel Pfeister; sisters, Leola Pfeister and Judith Pfeister; brothers, Gary Pfeister and Louis Pfeister; father and mother-in-law, Nile and June Weins; brother-in-law, Bill Weins; sisters-in-law, Becky Pfeister and lavella Pfeister; and nephew, Dan Weins.

Pallbearers will be Troy Beam, JC Pfeister, Steve Carlson, Daniel Hansen, Chuck Pfeister and Leonard Pfeister. Honorary pallbearers will be LJ Pfeister, Lon Freeman, Gary Robeson, and Jack Beam.

Memorials may be directed to Whitfield United Methodist Church or Holy Spirit Retirement Home.

Many thanks to Holy Spirit for their kindness and compassion toward the Pfeister family.