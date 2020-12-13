James 'Jim' Richard Lambing Sr.

Sioux City

James "Jim" Richard Lambing Sr., 87, of Sioux City, passed away suddenly Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at his residence.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Jim was born Oct. 21, 1933, to Lester Lambing and Hazel (Slagle) Lambing in Magnet, Neb. He married the love of his life, Creola (Constable) Lambing on Jan. 26, 1957. To this union they had five children, Steve, Jeff, Annie, James Jr. and Jay.

Jim served in the Army and Air Force and later went on to become an iron worker with Local 21.

Jim loved spending time with his kids, grandchildren, and most recently, his great-grand baby, Charlotte. He enjoyed riding four wheelers and target shooting. He was always coming up with a silly phrase or one liner to make people laugh.

Jim is survived by his son, Steve (Carla) Lambing of Sioux City, son, Jeff (Wendy) Lambing of Sioux City; daughter, Ann (Joe) Brandl of Randolph Neb.; son, James James Lambing Jr. of Sioux City; and son; Jay (Trisha) Lambing of Sioux City; his six grandchildren, Jenny (Chad) Orris, Missy (Lee) Mohr, Josh (Nicole) Lambing, Ashley (Chris) LaFleur, Sami (Tanner) Treglia, and Savana Lambing and her partner, Chase Antle; several great-grandchildren; two brothers, Allen (Judy) Lambing of Sioux City, and Larry (Lynn) Lambing of Omaha. He is also survived by his special four- legged friend, Teddy.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Creola Lambing; his parents, Lester and Hazel Lambing; and father and mother-in-law, Jay and Flossie Constable.