James Edgar Lewis

Sioux City

James Edgar Lewis, 84, of Sioux City, entered his eternal reward on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, after a sudden illness.

Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Central Baptist Church, 4001 Outer Drive, Sioux City. Interment will be 4 p.m. Saturday in Mountain Lake, Minn. City Cemetery. Viewing with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Morningside Meyer Brothers in Sioux City.

James Edgar Lewis was born in West Clarksville, N.Y., on Dec. 30, 1936. His parents were Malcolm "Wally" and Thelma (Windsor) Lewis. His siblings were Malcolm Jr. "Mac," Patricia, and Mary. He accepted Christ as his personal Savior at age nine and later dedicated his life to Christian service.

From West Clarksville, he moved to Cody, Wyo. during his 8th grade year and graduated from Cody High School. He attended Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C., where he met his partner for life and ministry, Arlene Quiring.

He graduated with a secondary education degree and was an administrator and//or teacher at Christian schools in Mt. Lake, Minn., Wichita, Kan., Huron, S.D., Owatonna, Minn., Enid, Okla., and Sioux City. He and Arlene taught at Pillsbury Baptist Bible College in Owatonna for 15 years.

He developed the teacher education program and oversaw hundreds of student teachers during the years he served there. He was also the yearbook advisor for most of these schools.

He also taught in public schools in Huron, S.D., Enid, Okla., and his last venture was at the College Center in South Sioux City, Neb., as an "English as a Second Language" teacher.

He was active in leadership in each of the churches he was a member and was passionate about teaching biblical content in historical context, the very thing he was doing before he became ill.

He was a perpetual learner having gotten his master's degree in Education Administration, doing coursework in Curriculum and Instruction, taking Bible courses, and studying various historical events of the 1860s. As a true Patriot, he was active in the political process from local to national elections, including being an election site chairperson.

He loved attending various musical performances locally as well as programs at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years Arlene; his sister, Mary (Eddie) West; three children, Brenda, Barry (Cheri), and Bethamy Lewis (Vince Carrig); two grandchildren, Rachel (Ethan) Wedekind and James (Sarah) Carrig; two great-granddaughters; nine nieces and nephews, their spouses, and their children.

Memorials will be collected by the family for distribution to various Christian endeavors.