Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Volin Manning
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

James Volin Manning

Sioux City

James Volin Manning, 83, of Sioux City, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at a Sioux City hospital following a short illness.

A Celebration of Jim's Life will start at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Country Celebrations. There will be a short service starting at 5:30 p.m., with Father Jerome Cosgrove officiating. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.

James Volin, son of John W. and Mary Frances (Volin) Manning, was born Feb. 26, 1938, in Sioux City, Iowa. Jim grew up in Sioux City, and he attended Blessed Sacrament School. He graduated from Heelan High School with the Class of 1956. At Heelan, Jim was given the nickname, "Moose" by his friend and artist, Bill Berberich.

After high school, Jim furthered his education at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, South Dakota State University, University of Arizona, and graduated from the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., in 1967 with his pharmacy degree. Jim also served in the Air Force reserve until his honorable discharge.

Jim owned and operated Soo Thrifty Drug along with his father, John Manning; brother, Pat Manning; and sister, Molly Manning Thomas. Jim was involved in the drug store for 31 years (1969-2000); then served as a pharmacist for Hy Vee Grocery Store for 19 years. Jim was instrumental in Soo Thrifty being the second pharmacy to install computers in the state of Iowa. In addition, Jim was also co-owner of Liberation Night Club along with his good friend, Jerry O'Connor.

On July 17, 1991, Jim was united in marriage to Joan C. Chase in Las Vegas, Nev.

Jim was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and had served as an altar boy in his younger years. With his career, Jim became a member of the Iowa Pharmaceutical Organization and was involved locally with the Business Leaders Organization of Sioux City.

Over the years, Jim had several passions and hobbies. Some of these included playing cards at Bob Roe's with his good friends, playing in a weekly poker game, growing a garden, cooking and barbecuing on his Weber grill, and using his riding lawn mower. In addition, he loved traveling and visited several European countries. His favorite vacations were Ireland, Italy, and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Jim was also a true wine connoisseur and he loved collecting wines and drinking them. Above all, he cherished spending time with his three children and five grandkids.

Jim is survived by his wife, Joan Manning of Sioux City; children, Jeremy Chase of Huntington Beach, Calif., Joseph Chase of Phoenix, Ariz., and LaRessa (Dan) Ryan of Moville, Iowa; five grandchildren, Skylar, Sandler, Finn, Liam, and London; brothers, Mike (Liz) Manning of Spearfish, S.D., and Tom Manning and Chris Hilborn of Sebastopol, Calif.; sister-in-law, Mary Manning Armstrong of Sioux City; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Myra Lou Hyde and Molly Manning Thomas; and brothers, John W. Manning and Patrick Manning.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Sep. 26 to Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m.
Country Celebrations
IA
Sep
29
Service
5:30p.m.
Country Celebrations
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
A gentle man and a great pharmacist.
Mark Taylor
Work
September 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results