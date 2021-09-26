James Volin Manning

James Volin Manning, 83, of Sioux City, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at a Sioux City hospital following a short illness.

A Celebration of Jim's Life will start at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Country Celebrations. There will be a short service starting at 5:30 p.m., with Father Jerome Cosgrove officiating. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.

James Volin, son of John W. and Mary Frances (Volin) Manning, was born Feb. 26, 1938, in Sioux City, Iowa. Jim grew up in Sioux City, and he attended Blessed Sacrament School. He graduated from Heelan High School with the Class of 1956. At Heelan, Jim was given the nickname, "Moose" by his friend and artist, Bill Berberich.

After high school, Jim furthered his education at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, South Dakota State University, University of Arizona, and graduated from the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., in 1967 with his pharmacy degree. Jim also served in the Air Force reserve until his honorable discharge.

Jim owned and operated Soo Thrifty Drug along with his father, John Manning; brother, Pat Manning; and sister, Molly Manning Thomas. Jim was involved in the drug store for 31 years (1969-2000); then served as a pharmacist for Hy Vee Grocery Store for 19 years. Jim was instrumental in Soo Thrifty being the second pharmacy to install computers in the state of Iowa. In addition, Jim was also co-owner of Liberation Night Club along with his good friend, Jerry O'Connor.

On July 17, 1991, Jim was united in marriage to Joan C. Chase in Las Vegas, Nev.

Jim was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and had served as an altar boy in his younger years. With his career, Jim became a member of the Iowa Pharmaceutical Organization and was involved locally with the Business Leaders Organization of Sioux City.

Over the years, Jim had several passions and hobbies. Some of these included playing cards at Bob Roe's with his good friends, playing in a weekly poker game, growing a garden, cooking and barbecuing on his Weber grill, and using his riding lawn mower. In addition, he loved traveling and visited several European countries. His favorite vacations were Ireland, Italy, and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Jim was also a true wine connoisseur and he loved collecting wines and drinking them. Above all, he cherished spending time with his three children and five grandkids.

Jim is survived by his wife, Joan Manning of Sioux City; children, Jeremy Chase of Huntington Beach, Calif., Joseph Chase of Phoenix, Ariz., and LaRessa (Dan) Ryan of Moville, Iowa; five grandchildren, Skylar, Sandler, Finn, Liam, and London; brothers, Mike (Liz) Manning of Spearfish, S.D., and Tom Manning and Chris Hilborn of Sebastopol, Calif.; sister-in-law, Mary Manning Armstrong of Sioux City; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Myra Lou Hyde and Molly Manning Thomas; and brothers, John W. Manning and Patrick Manning.