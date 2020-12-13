James E. Perley Sr.

St. Johns, Fla., formerly Sioux City

James Edward Perley Sr. passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 after a long battle with cancer and complications from diabetes.

James Sr. was born in Sioux City on Oct. 5, 1941, to Kenneth Frederick Perley Sr. and Sadona Mildred Perley (nee Bartley). The youngest sibling to Kenneth F. Perley Jr. and Nancy E. Gilland (nee Perley), James Sr. had many beloved nieces and nephews but was especially close to niece Carla Crawford (nee Perley) who helped him through challenging times with humor and compassion.

James Sr initially attended Sioux City East High School through tenth grade before moving to St Cloud, Minn., where he graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School with the class of 1959. James Sr. loved to travel, starting with a gap year trip to Europe with childhood friend Steve Hauff and then an Army tour in Orleans, France, from 1962 to 1965 with long time friend Glen Dumer.

He returned to Minnesota and finished a degree at St. Cloud State University. A highly successful career in forklift sales supported further world travel. His favorite pastimes included spending time with family, telling stories, and working in his wood shop. A skilled craftsman, he transformed the most dilapidated cabin in Big Bear, CA. into a wonderful place for his wife and children.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Alice Faye Perley (nee Oakley); three sons James Jr, Brett, and Trent; dear daughters-in-law Gail and Kristine; and many grandchildren Clara, Kamdyn, Tyler, Kendell, Reagan, and Summer.

Memorial donations should be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Diabetes Association. The family has created a public Facebook Group "In memoriam: James Perley Sr." and welcomes friends and family to leave stories or favorite memories of their time with him.