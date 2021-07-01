James A. 'Jim' Rupert

Lake View, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

James A. "Jim" Rupert, 76, of Lake View and formerly of Sioux City passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Stewart Memorial Community Hospital of Lake City.

Service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove, Iowa. Pastor Luann Benge will officiate. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 2 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the funeral home Committal Services will be at a later date. The Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com.

James Alan "Jim" Rupert, the son of Clifford A. and L. Imogen (Walker) Rupert, was born on Jan. 3, 1945, in Holstein, Iowa. Jim received his education at Ida Grove High School graduating with the class of 1963. He then attended Morningside College to pursue a business degree and get into shenanigans with his Delta Sigma Phi brothers. Jim was an exemplary athlete in many sports, but excelled at football. Some of his accolades included being named Little All-American, All-Conference, and Morningside's Hall of Fame. He also played on the Minnesota Vikings Farm Club.

On July 1, 1972, Jim was united in marriage to Della R. Kallsen in Luzerne, Iowa. The couple was blessed with three children: Brad, Michelle, and Chad. The family made their home in Sioux City and enjoyed spending their summers in Lake View at their cabin on Black Hawk Lake.

Jim had a lifelong career in sales. He started out at Look magazine in Des Moines. He then moved back to Northwest Iowa with his wife. Jim worked at KCAU-TV 9 in Sioux City for over 25 years. He then began his own business, Management Recruiters of Siouxland. Upon his retirement, Jim and Della moved to Lake View.

Jim was very active within the community. He was heavily involved in the River-Cade Association, serving many roles including President. He also served as an Ambassador for the Sioux City Chamber of Commerce, was a member of the Abu Bekr Chanters and numerous other organizations. Singing was something near and dear to Jim. He could often be found singing for his family and friends. Jim was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He loved to talk, joke around, and tell stories with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife Della Rupert of Lake View; children Brad (Lisa) Rupert of Chaska, Minn., Michelle Rupert of Ankeny, Iowa, and Chad (Jenny) Rupert of Chicago, Ill.; grandchildren Brendan, Caelan, Eleanor, and Everett; sister Judy (Everett) Wunschel of Arthur, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Imogen Rupert; and brother Terry (Jan) Rupert.