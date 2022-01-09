Menu
James Joseph Sheehan
James Joseph Sheehan

Dakota Dunes

James Joseph Sheehan died on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, on the island of Kauai, Hawaii, where he had a second home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sioux City, near his Dakota Dunes home, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday with Father Terry Roder as Celebrant. The family will be present at the church beginning at 9:30 a.m. for visiting prior to the Mass. Burial will be later at Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars, Iowa, with his son, Reverend John Sheehan, officiating. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

James, known to his friends as Jim, was born on Sept. 24, 1936, to Joseph Fahey Sheehan and Maurine (Gard) Sheehan. He graduated from Gehlen High School in Le Mars where, as center on the basketball team, he had a devastatingly accurate hook shot. Jim graduated from the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. He spent his junior year abroad, at the University of Vienna in Vienna, Austria. He also attended Harvard Business School in Cambridge, Mass., and the University of Wisconsin Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wis. He served in the U.S. Navy.

After graduation, Jim managed Sheehan Produce Company until 1967 and worked at the First National Bank, both in Le Mars. He was President and Chairman of the Board of Farmers Savings Bank in Pierson, Iowa, from 1967 to 1997. Jim was active in many banking and civic organizations during this period.

His family was most important to him. James married Rosemary McGuirk in 1961, and they traveled extensively during their 57 years of marriage. They valued education, community, good conversation, and their Catholic faith.

He is survived by his son, Rev. John Patrick Sheehan of Monticello, N.Y.; daughter Julie Anne Sheehan and grandson Miles Mannion Thorsen of East Quogue, N.Y.; and son Robert Pierson Sheehan and his wife Sarah Sheehan of New York, N.Y.; brother Joseph (Patricia) Sheehan; sister Maureen Ann Sheehan; and many beloved nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary; parents; and brother, Dennis (Maureen) Sheehan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Sioux City Symphony or Gehlen High School would be appreciated.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 23, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathy to you on the death of your father. We will not be able to attend the funeral but our thoughts and prayers will be with you. A donation will be made to the Sioux City Symphony in your parent´s name.
Mary Margaret Wachter
Friend
January 24, 2022
Sheehan Family We are so sorry to hear of Jim´s passing. May God wrap his arms around you all and give you strength and bring peace to your hearts during these difficult days ahead!! Sorry we will not be able to attend Jim´s service. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all!!
John and Janice Sheehan
Family
January 9, 2022
