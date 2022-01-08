Father James Robert Smith

Storm Lake, Iowa

Father James Robert Smith, 80, of Storm Lake died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.

Funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Early, Iowa. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A KC Rosary will be at 2 p.m. and a parish vigil service at 4:45 p.m. all at the church. The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

Father Smith was born Feb. 15, 1941, in Sac County to Henry and Hannah Marie (Brady) Smith. Father Smith graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Early. He received a bachelor's degree from Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa. He then attended Aquinas Institute of Theology and Mount St. Bernard Seminary from 1963-1967, receiving a master's degree in theology. He also attended Creighton University in Omaha the summers of 1963 through 1970, receiving a master's degree in educational administration and guidance counseling. He was ordained June 3, 1967, and celebrated the 50th anniversary of his ordination with a family celebration in 2017.

He was the youngest of nine children. Father Smith served as parish priest, teacher, counselor and/or school administrator in numerous parishes and schools in the Sioux City Diocese (northwest Iowa), including St. Joseph Bode, Garrigan High School in Algona (counselor), St. Lawrence Parish in Carroll, Kuemper High School in Carroll (teacher, then Superintendent), St. Benedict Parish in St. Benedict, St. John the Baptist Parish, Bancroft, Iowa, Immaculate Conception Parish, Cherokee and St. John's Parish, Quimby, St. Bernard Parish, Breda, and St. Mary's, Spirit Lake. At the time of his death, he was "retired" but kept active in the community, including saying mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Storm Lake, St. Joseph Church in Schaller and at his home parish of Sacred Heart Church in Early, Iowa.

Father Smith had several cousins and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, great-great-nieces and -nephews, and even a great-great-great-niece. He knew all of their names. He was the family historian for his multi-generational family whose roots in America began in the late 1800s as immigrants from Europe. He was instrumental in organizing several family reunions of the Henry Smith siblings (the seven children of Frank and Mary Smith). These reunions took place across the country, including Wisconsin, Early, Iowa, Virginia, and Maine. The Early, Iowa, reunion, attended by about 400 in 1997, was written up in the Des Moines Register. The latest reunion, with over 100 in attendance, was held in July 2021 to celebrate Father Smith's 80th birthday and his sister Anne's 90th birthday.

Father Smith was famous for his plain-spoken sermons, often drawing on his farm upbringing and stories of family shenanigans, some true, some embellished, but always insightful. He was always ready to marry nieces and nephews, baptize babies, and provide counsel. On Sundays and holidays, he used to travel from the homes of one brother or sister to another's nearby home, passing along information as he enjoyed a meal at each spot. He was a strong supporter of the Catholic faith and worked hard to strengthen his family's and parishioners' understanding and commitment to it. He often preached the story of John 15 where Jesus is the vine and we are the branches, to point out that we are connected and need to love one another. He enjoyed traveling and was always up for a trip. He loved to laugh, easily saw humor in life and passed it on via so many stories.

He is survived by his brother William of Storm Lake; sisters Marilyn (Stan) Hall of Arlington, Va., and Anne Reisch of Chesapeake, Va.; and sisters-in-law Monica Smith of Storm Lake, and Joyce Smith of Surprise, Ariz.

He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Marie Smith; brothers Cecil, Edward, Joseph, and Frank; sister Eileen Martin; brothers-in-law Robert Martin and Don Reisch; sisters-in-law Pat Smith, Marvel Smith, Luella Smith, and Joan Smith.

In lieu of flowers, should you wish to make a memorial contribution, please consider a donation to St. Mary's School.