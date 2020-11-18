James Thomas Hoaas

Lincoln, Neb., formerly Sioux City

James Thomas Hoaas, 72, of Lincoln and formerly of Sioux City, passed away at his home peacefully in his chair on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

Due to Covid restrictions, services will be held for immediate family on Friday at Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

James was born on Sept. 22, 1948, in Sioux City to Anna (Tsoutsouris) and Charles Hoaas. He went to various Sioux City schools and graduated from Bishop Heelan Catholic School. A lifelong Catholic, he volunteered his time working the Grecian dinners and was also a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Lincoln.

James worked at Gelita, formerly Kind & Knox Gelatin, for 35 years as a laborer. He served as Vice President for Union Local 1132 for a number of years. He lived and believed in his union and was active every year grilling at his company picnic.

James spent most of his retirement in Lincoln enjoying Gabe and Nate, his extensive volunteer work, and his time with his daughter, Jennifer. He enjoyed every holiday spent with his family, and his love for Greek heritage and food was legendary.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Hoaas-Pribil, her husband Greg and grandsons, Gabriel and Nathaniel Pribil, all of Lincoln; his younger siblings, Rodney Hoaas of Sioux City, Karlie Mobley of Sioux City, and Michelle Greene of Papillion, Neb,; five nieces; and five great-grand nephews and -nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Anna and Charles; and his brother, Randy Hoaas.

We will always remember Jim for his laughter, sense of humor, smile, love and loyalty to family. We will miss him every day. God bless him and his final journey home. May his Memory be Eternal.