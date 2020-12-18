James 'Jim' Patrick Ward

Sioux City

James "Jim" Patrick Ward, 81, of Sioux City, found peace with the Lord on Dec. 16, 2020, while spending his last few days surrounded by family and friends.

Services will be 10:30 Tuesday at Mater Dei Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City is assisting with the arrangements.

Jim was born on Feb. 7, 1939, in Kansas City, Mo., to William "Al" and Wilma "Billie" (Hammitt) Ward. He attended Immaculate Conception, East Junior and East High School graduating in 1957. Jim married Judith Clark in 1958 and they had five children. Jim followed in his dad's footsteps as a cattle buyer which led them to periods in Denver, Cedar Rapids, as well as Sioux City.

Jim was an accomplished professional figure skater as a young man. He loved watching sports especially Notre Dame Football. Jim had a true passion and talent for golf and played throughout his lifetime.

In his later years while working at WinnaVegas casino, he helped start the Winnebago Native American Golf Association. With this group of golfers, he promoted the game encouraging and developing young golfers. He enjoyed going to concerts, especially his favorite band, Chicago.

Jim spent the last 20 years with his beloved partner in life, Angie Klaus. They enjoyed taking trips, going out to eat, gardening, fishing, playing with their cats and spending time with friends. Jim was a great storyteller and his tales will be missed by many.

Jim is survived by his partner, Angie Klaus of Sioux City; and his five children, Pat Ward of Albuquerque, N.M., Tim and Jessica Ward of Dakota Dunes, Scott and Leah Ward of Dakota Dunes, Sara (Ward) and Jay Keese of Alexandria, Va., and Jennifer (Ward) and Sean Rich of Moraga, Calif. Jim had 14 grandchildren, Erin, Sarah, Joe, Allison (Alex), Jack, Christian, Harrison, Lila, Katie, Caroline, William, Grace, Ryan and Harper.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Tom Ward; and also a close friend who passed this year, Tom Dahl.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Angie Klaus to help cover expenses.