James Richard Woods Sr.

Chandler, Ariz., formerly Sioux City

James Richard Woods Sr., 92, passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will take place in Sioux City later this year. His ashes will be interned at the site of his sons' burial in Sioux City.

Jim was born on Oct. 8, 1928. After graduating from East High and then Morningside College in 1950 Jim became a driver-salesman for Continental Baking. For over 30 years he would rise before the sun so he could drive his Wonder Bread route. After work he would come home and spend the day's remaining hours doing what he loved, coaching Sioux City kids. There would be the baseball "Boys of Summer" and basketball young men in winter. Jim Woods could coach. He would take Little League teams to State tournaments and young men out of high school to wins over college basketball junior varsity teams. His sponsors were his church, his fraternal lodge, and his dad's trucking company Woods Transfer. Some contests would last late into the evening but he would rise in the next morning's darkness to begin another day. Some would say he burned the candle at both ends. Jim and his wife Marie (Bitsos) produced five children Linda (Leslie Zahnow), James (Vickie), Craig (Debbie), Rodney (Patty) and Clayton (Pam).

His oldest Linda married Dave Lee who would become a football coach with a career that ultimately took him to Mission, Texas. Now retired from Wonder Bread, this was Jim's opportunity to immerse himself in the football activities of his son-in-law so he and Marie moved to Texas. He also taught physical education to Mission's elementary school kids and coached his grandchildren in different sports. Jim's football involvement took a bad turn when Dave Lee died at age 39. Years passed and Jim and Marie eventually moved to Arizona to join other family members where he ultimately died in Chandler.

Jim is survived by his loyal companion Virginia Hanna; brother, Dave; legally separated wife Marie; children Linda Lee (Leslie Zahnow), James (Vickie) and Craig (Debbie); daughters-in-law Patty Woods and Pam Cisney; grandchildren Molly (Jake) Taylor, Tom (Kristie) Lee, Magdelene (Armando) Rodriguez, Chad (Lori) Woods, Nicole Woods, Casey (Crystal) Woods, Shannon Riser, Jory (Yvonne) Woods, Chris Gosnell, Casey Gosnell and Brandon Woods; 28 great-grandchildren; and 28 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his youngest sons Rodney and Clayton; parents Walter and Ida Woods; son-in-law David Lee; and sister-in-law Nancy Woods.

Donations may be made to the Sioux City Boys & Girls Club at 823 Pearl St.