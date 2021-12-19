Jamie Rae Ummach

Dakota Dunes

Jamie Rae Ummach, 50, of Dakota Dunes passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at her residence following a courageous battle with cancer.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Morningside Lutheran Church with Reverend Noah Ruppert officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Cushing City Cemetery in Cushing, Iowa. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Jamie was born Oct. 17, 1971, in Sioux City, the daughter of Robert Ray and Susan J. (Mathers) Mohr. She graduated from Eastwood High School in Correctionville, Iowa, and attended the University of Northern Iowa.

Jamie married Ed Ummach on March 18, 2006, in Las Vegas, Nev. She worked at MCI and then as a real estate and property manager. Jamie was a huge sports fan and loved cheering on the Chicago Cubs and Kansas City Chiefs. She enjoyed golfing, trips to the casino, and camping, but Jamie's greatest love was her family. She loved spending time with her grandbabies, family, and puppies. Over the last several years, Breast Cancer Awareness had become very special to Jamie, and she supported the cause so near to her heart.

She is survived by her husband Ed Ummach of Dakota Dunes; parents Robert and Susan Mohr of Correctionville; daughter Regan (Ummach) Kelley and husband Zachary of North Sioux City; stepdaughter Hannah (Ummach) Vondrak and husband Matt of Moville, Iowa; stepson Charles Ummach and wife Brylie of Sioux Falls, S.D.; stepdaughter Sarah Ummach of Fort Worth, Texas; grandchildren Ryder Kelley, Ryeitt Kelley, Magnolia Vondrak, Reece Kelley, and Luca Ummach; sisters Tracie (Mohr) Franko and her husband David of Sioux City, and Steph (Mohr) Peters and husband Troy of Sioux City; nieces and nephews Tyler Franko, Spencer Franko, Kennedy Franko, Koen Peters, Ryken Peters, Travis Stauter, Samantha Stauter, McKenzie Ummach, Mya Ummach, Alyssa McKnight, Hunter McKnight, and Mikey McKnight; brothers- and sisters-in-law Todd Ummach, Stacia (Troy) Stauter, Penny McKnight, and Michael Miller; mother-in-law Mary (Craig) Farrell; stepmother-in-law Arlene Ummach and the late father-in-law Ed Ummach; and her special puppies Lucey and Sam.